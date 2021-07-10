WHO Nod For COVAXIN's Inclusion In Emergency List Likely In 4-6 Weeks: Soumya Swaminathan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to take a decision on Bharat Biotech's vaccine COVAXIN's inclusion in the Emergency Use list in the next four to six weeks, Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan informed while addressing a webinar organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on July 9.

Dr Swaminathan said the WHO is reviewing COVAXIN as its manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been uploading its entire data of the clinical trials on the health body's portal.

What is Emergency Use List (EUL) of WHO?

It is pertinent to note that EUL is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.

In accordance with WHO guidelines, the emergency use listing (EUL) procedure assesses the suitability of novel health products during public health emergencies. The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency, while adhering to stringent criteria of safety, efficacy and quality. The assessment weighs the threat posed by the emergency as well as the benefit that would accrue from the use of the product against any potential risks.

Notably, the WHO has approved COVID vaccines that of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD by Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm for emergency use. According to WHO's Chief Scientist, there are 105 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation out of which 27 are in phase three or four and over 180 candidate vaccines in preclinical evaluation.

Most of the vaccines are designed for a two-dose schedule, she added.

"COVAXIN inclusion decision in 4-6 weeks": WHO Chief Scientist

According to WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan, there is a process that needs to be followed for EUL and pre-qualification of vaccine under which a company has to complete phase 3 trials and submit the whole data to the regulatory department of WHO which is examined by an expert advisory group.

Speaking of Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine, she informed that India's homegrown COVAXIN has started to submit its data at the WHO portal therefore the decision on its inclusion would not take more than six weeks (4-6 weeks). Swaminathan said the completeness of the data includes safety and efficacy and the manufacturing quality, thereafter the standard is provided.

"We currently have six vaccines approved with EUL and have recommendations from our Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE). We continue to look at COVAXIN. Bharat Biotech has now started uploading their data on our portal and that is the next vaccine that will be reviewed by our experts committee," the WHO chief scientist stated.

'Anticipating pandemic since 2016': WHO Chief Scientist

While addressing the virtual conclave, she mentioned the WHO Research and Development Blueprint prepared in 2016, which was shortly after the Ebola outbreak, in which a research roadmap for diseases with pandemic potential was laid out.

"I want to mention the Research and Development Blueprint. I think we need to think about how we can do better in the future in terms of the development of not just vaccines but drugs, diagnostics and ensuring equitable access. This blueprint was developed after the Ebola outbreak and essentially it laid out a research roadmap for diseases that have pandemic potential. So, when the roadmap was developed in 2016, it mentioned 'Pathogen X' in it which showed that we were anticipating a pandemic, which is now COVID-19," she added.

Swaminathan also said the roadmap primarily laid out the measures in terms of developing target products, namely, standards for vaccines, diagnostics regulatory standards, trial designs and trial simulators.

WHO Chief Scientist warns of Delta variant

The WHO Chief Scientist mentioned the Delta variant of COVID and noted that it was more transmissible than the other variants.

"Two complete doses are required for protection against the Delta variant but you can still get the infection and can transmit it. This is why masking and other precautions are important to continue," she said.

Clarifying speculations over COVID vaccine companies stressing on the need to develop a booster dose after two vaccine shots doses to protect people, Swaminathan said, there was no data to indicate if a booster dose is required at present.