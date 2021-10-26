WHO SEAR High-Level Meeting: MoS Bharati Pawar Urges For 'bold Response' To Fight TB

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, spoke at the opening session of the 'WHO SEAR High-Level Meeting for Renewed TB Response' on Tuesday. The Union Minister of State, speaking on the occasion, underlined that among the six regions, the South-East Asia Region has the highest count of tuberculosis sickness.

According to her, it has been a major cause of death for decades and has now surpassed HIV/AIDS and malaria as the world's leading cause of infectious illness death. The majority of these deaths occur among young individuals between the age of 15 and 45, when they are economically most active, resulting in significant economic and social repercussions. She went on to say that the economic cost of tuberculosis is enormous in terms of lives, money and lost workdays.

End TB strategy: South-East Asia Region missed the 2020 milestones despite significant progress

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on TB, she said,

The world has witnessed the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which has devastated human lives, economies, and health systems. In just a few months, the pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the fight against Tuberculosis.

She also said that the pandemic has also allowed a huge set of learnings that would help in TB elimination efforts.

Despite significant progress, the region as a whole has missed the 2020 milestones of the End TB strategy and may also miss the 2022 coverage targets, unless immediate remedial action is taken: MoS Health Dr Bharati Pawar at WHO SEAR High-Level Meeting for Renewed TB Response pic.twitter.com/On6lJzWjfh — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Region may miss End TB strategy's 2022 milestone: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also emphasised the encouraging political commitment that has resulted in increased domestic resource allocation for TB programmes, particularly in India and Indonesia, where domestic sources will account for 43% of the budget in 2020.

According to her, TB case notifications have dropped by 20-40%, and outreach operations aimed at increasing case detection, preventive treatment, and psychosocial support, have been disrupted. In response to the 'Call for Action' issued in March 2017, member states in the South-East Asia Region have revised their TB plans in order to eradicate the disease.

In the run-up to the UN high-level meeting (UNHLM) in September 2018, this was underlined at the Delhi End-TB Summit in March 2018, she noted.

Despite great progress, the Union Minister of State expressed worry that the region as a whole has missed the End TB strategy's 2020 milestones and may also miss the 2022 coverage targets unless quick remedial action is done. She noted that with the next UN High-Level Meeting scheduled for 2023, it is critical that progress is evaluated and response is adjusted accordingly.

She also said that SEAR must significantly increase preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services, as well as social protection measures, such as addressing undernutrition among TB-vulnerable populations. She urged everyone to come together and recommit to leveraging their abilities to organise political commitment and resources, and end the trouble of tuberculosis. She said,

We must adopt newer approaches with bold, ambitious, and strengthened commitments supported by appropriate resources. We also need to accelerate the development of new diagnostics, vaccines and drugs, use digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, and other innovations to advance TB response.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Suman Rijal - Director of the World Health Organization's Southeast Asia Regional Office, and Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh - Regional Director of the World Health Organization's Southeast Asia Regional Office, were also present at the meeting.

(IMAGE: ANI)