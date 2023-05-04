Who Was Anil Dujana, Notorious Gangster Killed In Encounter With Uttar Pradesh STF?

Anil Dujana, a dreaded gangster, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday a month after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter last month. Dujana, who had multiple cases registered against him ranging from extortion to murder, was on the most-wanted list of criminals for a long time. The encounter took place in Meerut. Speaking to Republic, UP STF chief Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit. He was a resident of Dujana village. He has been committing crimes for the last 20 years."

"We were tracking his activity for quite some time. Today he was surrounded by STF and has been killed...He has a huge number of cases. He was involved in contract killing and was a well-known extortionist. He has been in and out of jail," the UP STF chief added.

Who was Anil Dujana?

Anil Dujana had more than 60 cases of looting, land grabbing and extortion, including 18 cases of murder registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 which was announced by Bulandshahr police and a Rs 50,000 bounty set by the Noida police. A resident of Dujana village, Anil Dujana was the leader of his gang. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in 2022 from east Delhi's Mandawali area after a tip-off that he and his associates were planning to kill a person in the Mandawali area.

The Dujana gang is said to have had tensions with the Bhati gang. In 2012, Dujana and his associates allegedly attacked Sundar Bhati, the leader of the gang with AK-47 rifles. In 2011, Dujana and his gang members were accused of having carried out a shootout at a wedding in Sahibabad which led to the killing of three people.