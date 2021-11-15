Who Was Babasaheb Purandare? All You Need To Know About Eminent Historian, Author & Orator

Notable historian and author Balwant Moreshwar Purandare passed away on Monday at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune at 5 am. Popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, the celebrated author was felicitated with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on 25 January 2019.

Purandare, who wrote extensively about Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had earned the moniker 'Shiv Shahir' which literally means Shivaji's bard. Several leaders across the country, including Prime Narendra Modi, paid their respects to the Padma Vibhushan awardee. “I am pained beyond words,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter reacting to the sad demise of Babasaheb Purandare.

I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ehu4NapPSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

Who was Babasaheb Purandare?

Born on 29 July 1922 in Pune, Maharashtra, Babasaheb Purandare started writing tales related to the period of Shivaji's reign at a very young age, which was later compiled into the book titled, 'Thinagya'. His other renowned books include Raja Shiva Chatrapati and Kesari. Babasaheb Purandare had studied the history of Peshwas of Pune and was lauded for his crucial contributions along with Madhav Deshpande as senior party leaders of Shiv Shena with Bal Keshav Thackeray in the 1970s.

In 2015, he was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award which is the state's highest civilian award. He has also been awarded the Kalidas Samman by the Madhya Pradesh government for the year 2007-08 for his contribution to the field of drama.

Notably, the most well-known of his works is the drama, Janata Raja, a depiction of Shivaji through a play that was first staged in 1985. Since the year, the drama has been staged over 1,000 times in 16 districts of Maharashtra, Agra, Delhi, Bhopal and the United States and comprises 200-over artists.

Babasaheb Purandare's journey

The eminent author and historian passed away aged 99 after a brief illness on November 15. According to a doctor, he was admitted to the hospital a week ago after he was diagnosed with Pneumonia owing to advanced age. In addition, the doctor also informed that Purandare was also put on ventilator support in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Notably, speaking at the felicitation event held to mark his centenary birth year, Babasaheb Purandare had said that he wished to be born in Maharashtra again given the love and affection showered by the people on him.