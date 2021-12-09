Who Was Lt Col Harjinder Singh? All We Know About Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Staff Officer

In a tragic incident, a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district and killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence service personnel. Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh was one of the 11 army personnel who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash. As the country mourns the untimely death of these officers, here's a look into Lt Col Harjinder Singh's contribution to the nation's armed forces.

About Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Lt Col Harjinder Singh was born on April 17, 1978. He studied a prestigious course at National Defence College in New Delhi and was an active writer. He wrote mostly on the makers of the military. His most recent work is titled, “China center space capabilities”.

He belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as Rawat, and had been deployed in several battalions including the Siachen Glacier. Lt Col Harjinder Singh, who is originally from Lucknow served as Staff Officer to the CDS. According to reports, Lt Col Singh had also served a tenure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. Part of 2/11 Gorkha Rifles, Singh was commissioned in September 2001 from Officers Training Academy, Chennai. He also served in North East along LAC, LC in J&K Served in Sikkim Scouts Staff Officer in a Corps HQ. Lt Col Singh also served as an instructor at IMA and Served in the High Altitude Area.

He is survived by his wife Maj Agnes P Manezes (retd) and daughter, Preet Kaur.

Air accidents in India

The recent IAP chopper crash, in which Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other persons were killed, has drawn attention to other air accidents involving IAF aircraft. According to data, in the past two years, seven IAF aircraft have crashed including the Mirage 2000 accident in Madhya Pradesh, Parliament was told on December 3. As per the data presented before Parliament by Shripad Naik then Minister of State for Defence had informed that 46 IAF personnel were killed in air accidents from 2014-15 to July 2019. Out of the total, 27 were service personnel, 12 were pilots, and seven were crew members.

Others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu Chopper crash include General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)