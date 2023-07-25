Who Was Naik Ghadge, The Soldier Who Single Handedly Captured A Post In WW II For Italy

On the eve of the 24th Kargil anniversary (July 26) tomorrow, when the nation will remember the supreme sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the war that lasted for over 2 months, in which the country lost 527 of its bravehearts, it’s also pertinent to not forget the contributions made by the Indian security forces in remote history - during World War II.

In Italy on Saturday (July 22), a memorial to commemorate the 50,000 Indian Army soldiers was unveiled - They fought for liberating Italy from Nazi occupation during the Italian Campaign in World War II. As a tribute to the Indian soldiers who died fighting for Italy against the German forces, the ‘V.C. Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial’ was unveiled by the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian military historians at Montone in Perugia.

Naik Yeshwant Ghadge single-handedly captures post

As a mark of honor, the memorial was named after Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who sacrificed his life in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley on 10 July 1944. A soldier of the Mahratta Light Infantry, Naik Ghadge served in Italy during World War II (1939-1945). He was only 22 when he died in action while fighting the Axis powers, as per the National Army Museum of the UK. Naik Ghadge received the Victoria Cross posthumously in 1944.



In mid-1944 following the breach of the German positions around Lake Trasimeno, 3/5th Mahratta Light Infantry, with other units of the 10th Indian Division was tasked with regaining control over a number of positions taken over by the enemy. In one of the campaigns on July 10, 1944, wherein the C Company, which Naik Ghadge was a part of was given the task of taking over point 624.

The position was rained with heavy fire and all the soldiers were martyred except Naik Ghadge. Captain Madiman, the commander of the company and six others also lost their lives with more more men wounded. However, Naik Ghadge was the only survivor who continued to fight against intense enemy fire.

According to the citation of Naik Ghadge, he regained the post almost on his own - beginning with throwing a grenade that killed the machine gun and its operator operating on point 624. Subsequently, he killed one more member of the gun crew using his Tommygun. Thereafter he also killed two more men in the crew thereby single-handedly capturing the post for the Allies after forcing the German forces to retreat from point 624 and allowing the Mahrattas to move forward. However, Naik Ghadge was also hit by sniper bullets in the back and on his chest.

Out of 20 Victoria crosses, 6 were given to Indian soldiers

India’s Ambassador to Italy and the Indian Defence Attaché, Dr Neena Malhotra, represented India at the ceremony. Moreover, the ceremony was also attended by many Italian citizens, distinguished guests, and members of the Italian armed forces also. Interestingly, six Indian soldiers were conferred with Victoria Crosses out of the 20 awarded in Italy.

In the campaign in Italy during World War II, 5,782 Indian soldiers lost their lives their sacrifices are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread across Italy.

