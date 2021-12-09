Who Was Naik Gursewak Singh Who Died In Chopper Crash? Know About Expert In Unarmed Combat

35-year-old Naik Gursevak Singh, who had joined the army unit 9 PARA (SF) just 20 days ago after completing a vacation of 40 days in November, was among those killed in the tragic IAF helicopter crash on December 8. According to the statement released by the Defense Ministry, Naik Gursevak Singh had roots in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. He came to his maternal village, Dode that comes under Patti Tehsil in October this year.

While speaking to The Indian Express, younger sibling of Gursewak, Gurbakhsh Singh said he had the last call with his brother last night (December 7). He exclaimed that the news of his demise came on Wednesday afternoon from his army unit. However, he told the English daily that they watched the news on the television about the helicopter crash but had a hope that he would return healthy.

"We couldn’t dream of this even in our horrific dreams. Even though news channels exploded the news of the tragic chopper accident, we still can’t accept what has happened," Gurbakhsh told The Indian Express.

"He just talked to us last evening and now he left us," added Gurbakhsh.

Miltary carrier and life

Naik Gursewak Singh joined the armed forces in 2004 and had served in frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir such as Poonch, Rajouri, South and North Kashmir. He was also a demolition specialist and the best student in the leadership course. Singh was an expert in Unarmed Combat and Close Quarter Battle.

He had been associated with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat for the last three years. According to Gurbakhsh, he was the sixth sibling in a line of eight children. He has five brothers and two sisters. Gurubaksh told the Indian Express that he had promised her children that he would come in January or February 2022. "When he was leaving the village in November, we were not aware that this was the last visit of Gursewak," he said. He is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, three children and a 70-year-old father.

IAF helicopter crash

It is worth mentioning India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel died in a tragic helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on 8 December. According to the statement released by the Indian Air Force, he was heading towards Wellington to attend a programme when the ill-fated helicopter crashed in the dense forest area. Meanwhile, on Thursday, after paying tribute to the bravehearts, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the names of the people on board. "The IAF helicopter included CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal that crashed before landing at the scheduled destination," said Singh in the Parliament on Thursday, 9 December.

Image: ANI