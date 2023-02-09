Who Was Rajasthan Congress President When MPs Reduced To Zero, Gehlot Min Dig At Pilot

As Rajasthan gears up for assembly polls, Congress infighting continues to escalate as once again the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MLA Sachin Pilot has come to the fore.

Congress vs Congress in Rajasthan

On Tuesday, CM Gehlot's minister Parsadi Lal Meena took a dig at Sachin Pilot stating that the Congress had not won a single seat in the Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections under his presidency. He went on to say that the win or loss does not belong to a specific person but it depends on the public's decision. This comes a day after Pilot openly declared himself as the first choice of Gandhi as a new leader of the state.

Notably, Pilot and Gehlot have been at odds since December 2018 when Congress formed the government in Rajasthan.

While addressing a program in Sirohi, Parsadi Lal Meena said, "Who was the president in the years 2014 and 19? They talk about Sachin Pilot. How many MPs were elected in 2014 and 2019? Who was the party president? Nobody talks about zero. Why did our MPs reduce to zero in 2014 and 2019? We had our government then. It is not about the role of a person specific. If a loss belongs to the party, a win is also of the party. It is the decision of the public. Why should we throw it on others that it happened because of him? The public keeps changing its decision," Meena said.

This political faceoff between Gehlot and Pilot supporters has once again intensified just months ahead of the state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later in December 2023. The party is looking to retain its government in the state in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to avoid its third consecutive wipe-off in the state.