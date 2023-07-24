Who Will Replace Oommen Chandy? Speculation Over Cong Candidate For Puthuppally Begins

After the demise of veteran Indian National Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, heated discussions began on all fronts on whom to be fielded as a candidate in the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam from where Chandy was elected as an MLA. The seat holds relevance as late Oommen Chandy has consecutively won the seat 12 times since 1970 making it a Congress bastion.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran started the discussion when he stated that the ruling left government must pay respects to the late Chandy by not contesting in the seat while speaking to media in Kalady on Sunday.

Responding to the Congress’ decision, LDF convener EP Jayarajan replied that this is a democratic function and it is not a fight between the people. “It’s an election, where opposing ideologies clash and emphasised that LDF will give a good fight when the bypoll dates are announced,” he added.

Interestingly, Sudhakaran later retrieved his comment via a press note and said that the Congress party has not announced any official meeting and is yet to finalise the candidate. The elections in Puthupally is a matter of pride for the Congress. In the last Assembly elections, Chandy defeated CPIM's Jaick C Thomas by 9,044 votes.

A senior Congress leader off the record told Republic, that the constituency which has strong clout for Oommen Chandy will be given to his son Chandy Oommen as he is the most favourable and there is a wave of sympathy for him. “During the final journey of Chandy in the hearse that went on for over 36 hours, his son was all standing next to the mortal remains of his father, without showing any sign of tiredness. He was acknowledging lakhs of people with folded hands. This itself reminded people of the quality of his father who also exhibited great fortitude to be amongst people,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Muslim League leadership has also given full consent to Congress to decide the candidate.

I am not going to enter politics, says Achu Oommen

Meanwhile, Achu Oommen, the daughter of Chandy has clearly stated that she is not going to enter politics. “I would like to be only known as Oommen Chandy’s daughter,” she stated to media at her home in Kottayam. “If there is any politician in the family, it would be my brother Chandy Oommen,” stated Achu, the youngest daughter of the late leader.

Rename MC Road to OC Road

Veteran Congress leader VM Sudheeran has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to rename Main Central Road (MC) to Oommen Chandy Road. The central road connects Thiruvananthapuram, located in the south of the state to Angamaly, located near Kochi International Airport.

Congress Invites Kerala Chief Minister to Party’s official memorial

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, which is organising the official memorial for Oommen Chandy, has invited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the function to be held at Ayyankali Hall in the state capital. The Chief Minister has also accepted the invitation.