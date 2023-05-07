'Who Will Take Rahul's Guarantee?' Himanta Sarma Claims Even Sonia Gandhi's Efforts Failed

With three days left to the Karnataka assembly elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making poll promises to the people of the poll-bound state.

During one of his public meetings in Mangaluru, BJP's star campaigner Himanta Sarma raised questions on the former MP's credibility and asked if he is giving guarantees to people but it is uncertain about whether he is capable of keeping his own promises. He backed his statement by citing how after losing elections in Amethi, he never returned to his home constituency where his party had a stronghold.

Himanta Sarma said, "Who is giving the guarantee? Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka. My first question is, who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi? We saw when he was MP from Uttar Paresh, with one defeat he migrated to Kerala. So who will take his guarantee? The people of Amethi were confused that we elected this family from an entire period of our history just by losing once he exited the state for good. In the last 5 years, he has not even visited the constituency once. Can you believe in a guarantee for someone who cannot even give a guarantee for himself? One day we see him with a long beard next day he is clean-shaven."

Himanta Sarma further mocked Rahul Gandhi stating that Sonia Gandhi has been making immense efforts for the last 20 years trying to establish him but has failed every time.

CM Sarma said, "Even his mother is concerned about how to establish him. Sonia Gandhi has been fighting an alone battle for the last 20 years only to make Rahul Gandhi stand as a citizen or a human who can earn a decent livelihood for himself. Now, how can this person (Rahul Gandhi) come and give a guarantee to the people of Karnataka?"

Meanwhile, the final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified. The voting for the Karnataka polls is scheduled for May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.