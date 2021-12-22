WHO's New Statistics Show How Omicron Is Spiralling Out Of Control Worldwide; Details Here

Amid the rise in cases of COVID's new variant Omicron, a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed a total of 105,296 cases so far. The 'transmissible' virus has spread to 89 countries within one month of origin. The report also revealed that the new variant has been 'spreading faster than Delta variant', and the global health body has also warned that Omicron will push health systems to the brink.

Omicron spiralling out of control worldwide

The new WHO report suggests that there is a 206% rise within 20 days vis-a-vis number of countries impacted. A total of 73% of Omicron cases originate from the United States, while more than 60,000 Omicron cases have been reported in the UK. The new WHO statistics show how the highly mutant COVID variant is spiralling out of control worldwide.

Omicron upswing in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Omicron cases in India reported so far across 15 states and Union Territories are 213, out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated. Omicron cases in the capital have increased to 57, followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana at 24, Karnataka at 19, Rajasthan at 18, Kerala at 15, and Gujarat at 14. Delhi and Maharashtra continue to contribute the highest number of new Omicron cases to the country’s total caseload.

As per a report by WHO, there has been a 10550% increase of Omicron cases during the past 20 days. Take a look at the number of cases reported on the following dates:

December 2: 2 cases

December 12: 38 cases

December 17: 113 cases

December 21: 213 cases

On Wednesday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the Omicron variant of the COVID virus was a more transmissible one. Since the variant is spreading fast, he urged the people to maintain 'COVID appropriate behaviour'.

Dr. Guleria said, "Omicron is a new variant. We know that the virus will continue to mutate and new variants will emerge. As for the data, most cases of the variant are from the UK, Denmark and South Africa, where it is causing a mild illness. We need more data as it evolves to understand the severity of the variant."

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," Dr Guleria added.

NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. VK Paul on Wednesday said that the requirement, timing, and nature of the COVID booster dose will be based on scientific decisions. As per ANI, he said, "The Union Health Minister has said in the parliament that the need, timing and nature of boosting will be based on scientific decisions and thinking that is what the government is engaged with."

