'WHO's Research Did Not Meet Required standards': Cambridge Professor On COVID-19 Origin

Amid never-ending speculations over the controversial COVID-19 origin, a Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Cambridge Ravindra Gupta contributed to discussions of this probe while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network.

Over three million people worldwide have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection and despite the domineering rage of contagions, the origin of the novel coronavirus is unbeknownst to the world. It would not be incorrect to say that the raging virus has taken an enormous toll on humans.

While the world has experienced undulating waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical practitioners have come up with a set of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, norms, treatment protocols and vaccines, the origin of this virus remains a mystery to all. Despite extensive studies and research on the same, people have managed to only cause a further stir in the existing confusion.

Said speculations and frivolous assumptions have been futile, thus, scientific fraternity around the world are now gravely concerned with the birthplace, inception, genesis, emergence/ creation and origination of COVID-19. Few scientific writers have been on the horns of dilemma, whether COVID-19 is of the zoonotic origin or it was formulated at a laboratory.

'Scientists worldwide seek to relook into the COVID-19 Wuhan Truth'

Pursuant to this, eminent scientists from all over the world have written an open letter in Science magazine asking the world community to have a relook at the COVID-19 origin. Professors from prestigious Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, etc. universities have collaborated on the said letter. Ravindra Gupta who is one of the said professors stated a feeling amongst scientists were mutual that an absolute and thorough investigation was needed for such a disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that existing research on the origin of COVID-19 was neither adequate nor transparent which prevents scientists from confidently drawing conclusions on the subject matter. He explained while speaking to Republic Media Network that lack of knowledge about the virus discouraged various scientific research on the same.

'Research carried out by WHO did not meet required standards': Ravindra Gupta

Speaking of investigation that has been carried out already by the World Health Organisation, Ravindra Gupta said that the WHO itself had earlier remarked that COVID-19 origin investigation did not meet the optimal scientific standards. In fact, he suggested that China was responsible for all the data collection and ground research for the COVID-19 origin study carried out by WHO.

No knowledge of the history of COVID-19 during these unprecedented times can be a threat and a contributory factor to the ongoing crisis, however, Dr Gupta suggested that more focus should be on dealing with COVID-19 rather than looking back.