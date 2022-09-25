Whose Side Is India On In Russia-Ukraine War? S Jaishankar's 'honest' Answer At UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday stated India seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has been on for seven months now. The minister also added that India is on the side of people suffering from the conflict amid the rising cost of essential items. He also stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Highlighting the UN charter, Jaishankar said India backs who respects the values and resolutions of the United Nations both within the scope of the UN and outside.

India's Statement at the General Debate of the 77th session of #UNGA. https://t.co/WuNNyRth4y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2022

Ukraine: ‘Dialogue and Diplomacy only way out’

In his address at the UNGA, Jaishankar making his statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis said, “As the Ukraine conflict continues to rage we are often asked, whose side are we and our answer each time is straight and honest, India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are on the side that respects the UN charter and its founding principles. We are on the side that calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out. We are on the side of those who are struggling to make ends meet, even as they stay amid escalating cost of fuel, food and fertilisers. It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively both within the United Nations and outside in finding an early resolution to this conflict.”

‘Not the time for war’

Significantly, PM Narendra Modi during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan's Samarkand told Putin, “today's era is not of war.”

It should also be noted, India has abstained 11 times from voting at the UNGA since the Russia - Ukraine conflict during the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.