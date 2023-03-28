Why 10-year-old Thought PM Modi Was The "coolest" Person Ever

As 10-year-old Avika showed her handmade painting during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it turned out to be an ‘amazing’ day for her. BJP MP Poonam Mahajan’s daughter, Avika was accompanied by her family members during the meeting. Her mother, brother, father, and maternal grandmother met PM Modi at his official residence.

It took two days for the little girl to prepare the handmade painting of a peacock. She had seen the pictures of the bird wandering at the PM’s house in Delhi. The painting also had a special message for the Varanasi MP addressing him as ‘Ajoba’ (grandfather) and also seeking his blessings.

PM interacts with Poonam Mahajan’s kids

Having a casual conversation with the siblings, PM Modi asked Avika’s brother Aadya about his horse riding experience and also joked with Avika about the fights with her brother, to which she replied, ‘He eats away my food’, sources said. PM Modi burst into laughter at the response from the 10-year-old. He also reminded her to share chocolates with Aadya.

MP Mahajan’s daughter was the most impressed when PM Modi asked the meaning of her name ‘Avika’. The family replied back it means sunrise. To everyone’s surprise, Modi said, "It meant the name of Goddess Ambaji in the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat." Avika replied back saying she will soon visit the temple with her family.

Avika told her mother after meeting PM Narendra Modi that he is the coolest person she has ever met. The 10-year-old also requested a photograph with him as one of her friends has a joint photograph with the Prime Minister but only a group one. Modi obliged for a photograph not only with her but also with other family members. Notably, Poonam Mahajan is a two-time MP from Mumbai and the daughter of former BJP leader and Union Minister Pramod Mahajan.

Prime Minister Modi is known for his affection for children. He recently met the grandson of another BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav, Aryaveer Yadav who left him impressed by his initiative in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Apart from him, the entire family of the BJP MP also interacted with the Prime Minister.

