'Why 35, 36 Pieces If Mood Isn't Right': UP Man Justifies Shraddha's Murder, Arrested

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested after he pretended to be a Muslim and justified the killing of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in Delhi. An FIR has been registered against the man who identified himself as Rashid and is a resident of the Sikandrabad police station area.

In a shocking statement, Vikas, his real name, in a viral video can be heard saying if the person is not in the right mood he can cut the woman into 35 pieces. "If a man's mood is not right, why 35? He can chop (a woman) into 36 pieces," he says in the video.

Man arrested

The Bulandshahr police tweeted and informed, "A video made in Delhi came to our notice through social media, in which a person had made objectionable remarks claiming himself to be a resident of Bulandshahr. The accused who came to light has been arrested by the Secunderabad police station."

In a horrendous incident that triggered shockwaves across the country, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla strangled her girlfriend in a rented apartment in Delhi's Chhatarpur, killed her, and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then disposed of the body remains across the national capital.

