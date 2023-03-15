Why Are Students Dying By Suicide? IIT-Madras Sets Up Panel To Probe Reasons

IIT-Madras has set up a panel to inquire why students are choosing to die by suicide, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. The premier institute has taken up the investigation after a third-year engineering student from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide inside his hostel room on March 14. "It is with deep anguish that IIT-Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third year Electrical B.Tech student of electrical engineering on March 14," the institute said in an official statement.

The inquiry committee also includes student representatives who will look into the reasons behind and various aspects of incidents of the sort.

Following the recent incidents of suicides by students at IIT Madras, the institution forms a standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, that includes elected student representatives, to look into the reasons and other aspects of the incidents. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

The deceased, identified as V Pushpak Sreesai, was 21 years old. It is said that Sreesai was worried about his academic work and was under self-inflicted pressure.

"The parents of the student have been informed and we request everyone to please respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment. The Institute expresses its sincere condolences and stands united in grief along with the friends and family of the deceased student," said IIT Madras.

Post-Covid a challenging environment: Institute

The institute's statement also said that post-Covid has been a challenging environment and the institute has been endeavoring to improve and sustain the well-being of the students, faculty and employees on campus while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place.

This is the second incident of the sort reported from the institute in a month. An M.Tech student of IIT-Madras on February 14 died by suicide in his hostel room.

NCRB data on student suicides

The number of deaths by suicide by students saw an increase of 4.5 per cent in 2021, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show.

The highest number of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207) followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka accounting for 13.5%, 11.5%, 9.1%, 8.2% and 8% of total suicides respectively.

Delhi, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,840) among UTs, followed by Puducherry (504).