Why Are Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs Miffed With Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Govt

In Rajasthan, widows of Pulwama martyrs are raging against the state government after police allegedly manhandled them during a protest Sunday. Widows of three soldiers martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack were protesting against the Ashok Gehlot government saying the state has not fulfilled the promises made to them. Earlier, the three widows met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and sought permission to end their lives over the non-fulfillment of promises.

The widows of Pulwama martyrs had been protesting at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur for the last couple of days.

Why are widows of Pulwama martyrs protesting?

Protestors say they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but were denied permission by the police. They claim they were beaten, dragged and pulled by cops during the protests causing some of them to get injured. The women protestors say they want the promises made by various ministers of the Rajasthan government following the Pulwama terror attack fulfilled.

They said a number of ministers had visited their homes and made tall promises, but none of them have been fulfilled. One of the protestors said the government promised her that it will install a statue of her husband in her village and that the local school would be named after her husband. She claimed the promises have not been kept.

Opposition leads the charge

Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, extended support to the protestors and joined them at the site. "The families of the martyrs had not asked for anything. Ministers of the Rajasthan government went on making promises to one family after another. But none of the promises were fulfilled. Why has the government not fulfilled its promises?" asked Meena.

"The protestors wanted to meet the CM but were not allowed. Instead, the police roughed up the protestors. These widows, who lost their husbands for the country, are now running pillar to post for justice. According to one of the widows, her brother-in-law was promised a government job along with a pledge to construct a memorial for her husband in the village."

Congress says Rajasthan has the best package

Meanwhile, a Congress maintains Rajasthan has the best package for martyrs' widows. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government said, "Rajasthan has the best package. We respect widows of martyred soldiers. There shouldn't be BJP-Congress over martyrs." He further said the government has provided the package it had promised.