Why Bharat Mandapam? Jaishankar Explains Thought Behind Selection Of G20 Venue

EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday hit back at the Opposition parties for criticising the central government over its arrangement for the upcoming G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at Pragati Maidan in the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam. Revealing the reason behind the selection of the Bharat Mandapam as the venue for the G20 Summit instead of Lutyens' Delhi for the grand summit, the Union minister said that the convention centre is inspired by Indian traditions and represents different parts of the country.

The Union minister further slammed the Opposition for questioning the government’s preparations and consecutively praising the 1983 summit. Responding to the Congress, for comparing the 1983 Non-Aligned Summit with the forthcoming G20 Summit, Jaishankar said, “For those who feel that we should be stuck in 1983, you are welcome to be stuck in 1983. I am sorry the country has moved on, we are in 2023."

Why Bharat Mandapam?

Explaining the government’s motive to select the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, the External Affairs Minister said that if somebody felt that they were most comfortable in Lutyens' Delhi or completely comfortable in Vigyan Bhawan that is their prerogative. “That was their world, but this is a different government.”

“It’s a different government, era and different thought process. The Prime Minister suggested that the G20 Summit should be treated as a national endeavour and that different parts of India must have a sense of participation. And, Bharat Mandapam is truly non-partisan,” he added.

Bharat Mandapam: All you need to know

The Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi will host the G20 Summit 2023, scheduled for September 9 and 10. The Summit will feature participation from the leaders of 20 nations.

Here all you need to know about Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit 2023: