Why Can't Akali Dal Ally With Congress? 'Because Of Operation Blue Star'

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Punjab-based Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said there is no possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. SAD spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal said on Tuesday, "We can't go with the Congress because of Operation Blue Star. Asked if SAD would ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Grewal said, "If BJP comes to this conclusion that partners should be given due respect, then nothing is impossible in politics."

The Shiromani Akali Dal had broken off ties with the BJP in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. SAD had been part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 1997.

June 6, 1984: Operation Blue Star

On Tuesday, 39 years after Operation Blue Star, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on Twitter: "June 6, 1984 was the day when bullets and bombs were raining on Sri Akal Takht Sahib on the orders of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the same Indira Gandhi was also preaching peace to the country. This unbearable pain given by the Congress makes the Sikh community suffer again and again every year."

6 ਜੂਨ 1984 ਉਹ ਦਿਨ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇੰਦਰਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਉੱਤੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ, ਬੰਬਾਂ ਦਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਵਰ੍ਹ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ, ਤੇ ਉਹੀ ਇੰਦਰਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਦਾ ਉਪਦੇਸ਼ ਵੀ ਦੇ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਇਹ ਅਸਹਿ ਦਰਦ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ-ਮੁੜ ਪੀੜ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। #OperationBlueStar pic.twitter.com/aqWsn6cFoj — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 6, 2023

What happened on June 6, 1984?

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was one of the biggest domestic operations by the Indian Army to bring back law-and-order in Punjab. The military operation was undertaken on the instructions of the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi to remove Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple, the holiest site of Sikhism in Punjab’s Amritsar. It was conducted between June 1st to 10th, 1984, after it was reported that the radical group were accumulating weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple).

Operation Blue Star is said to have been a result of the rise of the Khalistan movement in India, aimed at creating an independent state for Sikhs. On June 1st, 1984, Indira Gandhi ordered the Army to launch Operation Blue Star after negotiations with the militants failed. In course of the operation, the Army, along with paramilitary forces, surrounded the Golden Temple and fired into various buildings. The Army claimed that despite the warnings, no surrender occured till the evening of June 5.

After a 24-hour firefight, the army gained control of the temple complex. Eighty-three people died and 249 were injured in Operation Blue Star.