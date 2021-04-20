Why Can't Vaccination For 18+ Begin Right Away?: Delhi HC Questions Centre On The Wait

In a breaking development, Delhi High Court has questioned the Centre over its plan to start COVID-19 vaccination for people over 18 years of age. The development comes just a day after the Centre announced vaccination for all adults i.e. 18 years and above to begin from May 1. The Delhi HC has asked why is the Centre waiting till May 1 to start the vaccination for 18 and above, while adding that the Centre should begin vaccination right away if it claims enough vaccines are available. The hearing is still underway over the Centre's decision of vaccination for 18 and above. Currently, only those above 45 are allowed to get vaccine doses. The Delhi HC's observations have come in the wake of the dangerously alarming surge of infections witnessed as the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country.

Delhi HC has also raised question over the Centre's decision to ban the use of oxygen for industrial purposes with effect from April 22. Court asked why haven't Centre banned it with immediate effect while adding that "Every life is very important and valuable".

The Delhi HC bench also pointed out the tedious procedure of collecting details of the citizens on multiple occasions to undergo vaccination. The court opined that Aadhar details collected once should be sufficient enough for records.

The Delhi Government which is a part of the hearing has also appealed to the Centre to assist the Delhi Government to contain the surge of COVID-19 in the national capital. Advocate Mehra appearing for the Delhi Government stated that the Delhi government is working in tandem with the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 surge in Delhi.

"They (Centre) are our big brothers," Advocate Mehra said while urging the Centre to provide the necessary resources required to combat the pandemic, to which the Delhi HC said it will monitor the situation of the national capital on a daily basis in terms of the hospitals, oxygen and medicines required to treat patients amid the COVID-19 surge.

COVID-19 situation in India

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review and discuss the COVID-19 situation with Chief Secretaries of all the Union Territories of India. Discussion on management and response strategy against the virus surge was discussed in the review meeting.

As per the latest reports from Union Health Ministry, 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,761 deaths have been reported in 24 hours on Tuesday making a new high in the single-day spike of fatalities due to COVID-19 across the country. Also, 1,54,761 fresh recoveries have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is has surpassed the 20-lakh mark. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,53,21,089 positive cases, of which, 1,31,08,582 have successfully recovered and 1,80,530 have died.

The Central Government on Monday decided to open up vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine.