Why Chandrayaan-3 Rover Pragyan Will Work For Only One Lunar Day

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday evening. At 06:04 pm on August 23, the lander (Vikram) is expected to land on the Moon and the rover (Pragyan) will then begin exploring earth's only natural satellite. The process will go on for one lunar day, during which time it will analyse the surroundings and create knowledge about the south pole of the moon, a space little is known about.

What is one lunar day?

The Moon takes approximately 28 days to make one orbit around the Earth. As the Moon orbits the Earth, it also makes one complete revolution around its axis. This unique relationship results in the same side of the Moon always facing the Earth. It also means that each lunar day lasts 14 Earth days (one-half of the amount of time it takes the Moon to rotate once about its axis).

Similarly, a lunar night lasts 14 Earth days. The Moon lacks an atmosphere that would limit extreme temperatures by transferring heat around the planet. Measuring how the Moon heats up and cools down, therefore, says a lot about what is on the surface.

Why Pragyan will work for only one lunar day?

Although a lot of data will be coming from the Chandrayaan-3, the rover Pragyan will be working for only one lunar day. To survive another lunar day, the lander and the rover will have to withstand freezing temperatures of 238 degrees Celsius of a lunar night at the south pole.

Therefore, the rover will work only for one lunar day.

ISRO releases images?

ISRO on Tuesday also released images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km on August 19.

The camera that assists in locating a safe landing area during the descent is developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST…

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.