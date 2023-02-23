Why Congress Leader Pawan Khera Has Been Arrested? Here's Timeline Of The Events

Delhi police on Thursday arrested Congress leader Pawan Khera from Delhi Airport after a request was received from the Assam police to stop him. Following his arrest, the Congress leader has been taken to a local court in Delhi where 'transit-remand' will be asked by the Assam police. If the court orders transit-remand, Khera will be taken to Assam. According to the Assam police, a case has been registered against Khera in Assam for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what transpired in Khera's arrest:

Timeline: Pawan Khera arrested

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Congress leader Pawan Khera had raked up the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into a report on the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. However, in a bid to mock PM Modi, Khera made a derogatory remark against the Prime Minister. Khera had asked what problem does 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?' Khera replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das, in reference to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Following this, BJP leaders condemned Khera's remark saying that the Congress party has furthered lowered the level of politics by dragging PM Modi's late father into attacking the Prime Minister. Several FIRs have been filed against Khera in Uttar Pradesh and Assam against the Congress leader's remark.

On Thursday (February 23), when Khera was boarding the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Raipur to take part in Congress' 85th plenary session, he was deboarded by the Delhi police at the request of the Assam police.

"A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam. Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police," Delhi police said in a statement.

After this, other Congress leaders along Khera, including Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal, staged a protest in front of the flight. Later, Khera was detained by the Delhi police and was handed to Assam police officers who took the Congress leader to a local court for transit remand. If the court orders transmit-remand, the police will take the Congress leader to Assam where the cased has been registered against him.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress has moved to the Supreme Court regarding the arrest of Khera and the apex court is likely to hear the case at around 03:00 pm today.