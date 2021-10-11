Why Did Kerala Have A Backlog Of 7,000 COVID-19 deaths? NTAGI Chairman NK Arora Explains

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the CPM-led Kerala government on Saturday, October 9, admitted on the floor of the state assembly of underreporting over 7,000 virus-related deaths in the total tally. The Chairperson of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, highlighting the reason for 'under-reporting' of COVID deaths, explains the process of uploading the data to the national portal.

Explaining the different events observed before filing the report concerning COVID-19 infection, NK Arora told Republic TV, "There are three events that are considered for data entry- testing, those who are tested, and those who test positive for the virus. And so with the delay of event, uploading the details to the national portal also gets late".

He said that Kerala is not the only state where the backlog of deaths was reported but there are many states that have been late in updating the information. According to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there is great difficulty in getting accurate information on hospitalisation which is very important as it helps to understand the health system leads. However, most of the states have incomplete data concerned with hospitalisation. He further urged NCDC to work with the state to resolve the issue.

Further applauding the Kerala government's efforts in management of COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, Dr NK Arora said, "The state had controlled the Coronavirus infections very well last year while a surge in the cases was reported from past 2-3 months".

He said that COVID cases will decline in Kerala as it has a good history with vaccine administration and vaccinated people will be less prone to infections.

Kerala Govt admits 'under-reporting' of COVID deaths

The CPM-led Kerala government on Saturday, October 9, admitted on the floor of the state assembly of underreporting over 7,000 virus-related deaths in the total tally. Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed the Assembly that of the total COVID death tally over 7,000 deaths were found to be not included. She claimed that the misinformation of the data was observed due to technical lapses like missing out on patients' details and wasn't an intentional act of the government to exclude deaths from the list. In the last assembly session, George affirmed that the department would publish the updated list in three days.

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 47.8 COVID-19 cases with 26,173 deaths. As of October 11, out of 18,132 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths reported in India, Kerala recorded 10,691 cases and 85 deaths. The state has administered a total of 3,66,56,548 COVID vaccine doses across 1,273 vaccination sites.

(Image: ANI/PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)