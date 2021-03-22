'Why Didn't You Produce 20 Children For Extra Ration?': Uttarakhand CM's Remark Draws Flak

Days after facing backlash for his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stoked another controversy, saying poor families should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uttarakhand CM was referring to the central government scheme that distributed food grains and pulses during the pandemic.

Addressing an event in Nainital's Ramnagar, CM Tirath Singh Rawat said those with less number of children in their family got less government ration during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in comparison to "those with 20 children" struggling to feed themselves.

"Why didn't you produce 20?"- CM Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat said (Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi....ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi)

"Those having 10 children got 50 kg while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers. Who is to blame for this? Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn't you produce 20," Tirath Singh Rawat said. READ | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's spiel against women & ripped-jeans torn to shreds

At the same event in his speech, Tirath Singh Rawat confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years.

Rawat said, (Jaha America ke 200 varsh take hum log ghulam the, pure vishwa ke andar uska raj tha, kabhi suraj chipta hi nahi tha yeh kehte the. Lekin aaj ke samay me wo dol gaya bol gaya, pone teen laakh se bhi mrityu dar chala gaya)

"Once we were enslaved by America for 200 years, it was ruling the entire world, it was said that the sun never set there. But at present, it is struggling, the death toll [due to Covid-19] has crossed grim milestones", Rawat said.

Rawat's other controversial remark

Just days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat sparked a controversy with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children. Recalling his conversation with a lady on a flight who used to run an NGO, the Uttarakhand CM expressed his distaste for women wearing ripped jeans. Elaborating on the incident, Rawat also said that he questioned the 'cultural values' she imparted to her children by wearing ripped jeans.