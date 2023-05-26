Why Does Congress Hate Indian Culture? Asks Shah For Reducing Sengol To A Walking Stick

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Congress after the latter stated that there is no documented evidence that the "Sengol" (sceptre) was described as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. Slamming the Grand Old Party, Shah said that the party has heaped another shameful insult.

"Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolise India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister was referring to how the sacred Sengol was displayed at a museum in Prayagraj -- with the sceptre being called: 'Golden walking stick gifted to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru'.

Adding further he said, "The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling Adheenam’s history BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour," the Home Minister said.

Congress calls 'Sengol' history bogus

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that there is no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajgopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. "Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence," he tweeted.

"There is NO documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media... The sceptre is now being used by the PM & his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives," he said.

Sengol to Nehru signified the transfer of power from the British: DMK government's document

On the other hand, Congress ally in Tamil Nadu-- DMK has stated in its 2021-22 policy note of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that the handing over of Sengol to Nehru signified the transfer of power from British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten to Nehru.

"At the time of enthronement, the traditional guru or the preceptor of the King would hand over the ceremonial Sceptre to the new ruler. Following this tradition when the Oduvars completed the singing of the last line of '11th stanza' from Kolaru Pathigam, Thevaram, Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam Thambiran Swamigal handed over the goldplated silver sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This signified the transfer of power from the British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten to the first Prime Minister of India," a statement from the 2021-22 policy note of the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to receive the iconic Sengol and oversee its installation in the new Parliament on Sunday.