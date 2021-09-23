Why Does India's Agni-5 Missile Rattle China? Maj General GD Bakshi Explains

As India announced to test its nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile, China has opposed the move citing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution issued after the 1998 nuclear tests. Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi, highlighting the need for India to self defend its security, gives a detailed explanation on why China is rattled with the success of India's missile project.

GD Bakshi said, "China is definitely rattled because of the simple fact that 5,000km rage Agni-5 is an intercontinental ballistic missile and it gives India the deterrent capability to strike back and take out Chinese cities. Should China ever decide upon a misadventure?"

He added, "China's capital city Beijing is within the range of this missile (which has a) range of 5000-8000km (and) 3 stages road-mobile. It was very essential to demonstrate these testing capabilities. We have done n number of tests, we have validated the performance of missiles, and now we are putting the challenges to India on 'no test China'. China has been acting so hostile, we are all aware of how it has struck, too, by force to alter the status in Ladakh."

Referring to China's support for Pakistan, GD Bakshi said, "We are well aware of how China is trying to encourage Pakistan in its asymmetric adventurism against India. There have been reports that non-nuclear powers like Turkey are gathering 5,000 Syrian fighters to try and push into J&K. Turkey's general was sitting in GSQ Rawalpindi along with the Chinese General when Pakistani SSG started the operations against the Tajiks in Panjshir."

Bakshi added, "China understands the implication of Agni-5. China is getting extremely worried and they must worry. If they can build ICBM so can India, to defend itself. We will not take any bullying from any country or combination of countries."

'No one should mess with India'

Briefing India's security scenario, Bakshi informed, "Our threat environment is becoming increasingly more hostile and India has no option but to defend itself and deter those who like to harm India's international security. I think no one should mess around (with) India."

"Balance of power theory necessitates that when there is a new challenger that emerges on the international arena, a challenger as aggressive as hostile as China which has methodically built up its economy, methodically built up its naval and military forces, challenges to alter the status, (is) detriment to all its neighbours and other global powers," he added.

GD Bakshi further stated, "India has to take precautions. India has to defend itself, it cannot outsource its defence to any other county including the United States. India is self-reliant and sufficient, we will take care of ourselves. This is the clear signalling in the international arena".

(Image: ANI/AP)