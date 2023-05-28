Why Does The Sacred Sengol Matter? Author Amish Tripathi Sheds Light

Renowned author Amish Tripathi said he is 'delighted' with the Narendra Modi government's decision to install the Sengol in the new Parliament on May 28. The installation of the Sengol was completed by PM Modi in the new Lok Sabha, bringing it back into the limelight after 75 years of oblivion. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Tripathi explained how deep-rooted the concept of Sengol is in India's civilisation and reflected on the invincibility of the civilisation itself.

"Communities are built around symbols. Many things that we Indians ourselves don't know is (that) how much of the symbology around Delhi is actually built on British colonial rule," the author said. "Something as simple as why the Rajya Sabha seat colours are red and Lok Sabha's are green is based on the British Parliament. I am not suggesting we change the colours but we ourselves may not be aware how much of our symbology of our national capital is built on the colonial rule and we must Indianise it and we must bring our own symbol," he added.

"The Parliament must be connected to our ancient civilisational symbols. I am delighted that that has happened," Amish further said. Speaking on the Indian civilisation, he said that it is the only one from the pre-bronze era which has managed to survive and talked about the recurrence of the Sengol in different stages of history. Amish also said that the politicisation of the Sengol installation in the name of religion is wrong as many confuse Dharma with religion.

"When the Prime Minister says that the Sengol is representative of the Dharmic approach to life, he is correct," Amish said. "There is a north Indian term for the Sengol, it's called 'Raj Danda'. It is mentioned in the Shanti Parva of Mahabharata, it is mentioned in Acharya Chanakya's Arthashashtra and in Thirukkural which was composed by Thiruvalluvar. And it is supposed to represent Dharma and Dharma is erroneously translated as religion; that is a wrong translation. Dharma is actually above religion," he added.

When asked about his view on India rising as a superpower, Amish, who currently lives in the UK, said "it is the most exciting time to be an Indian." "One senses that excitement among the British Indian community. And there are many reasons for it. For many centuries India was ruled by invaders; India's economy (and) its global power had declined. We are now recovering the lost crown," Amish said.