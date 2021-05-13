Why FELUDA, RAY Tests Not Being Used? Delhi HC Asks AAP Govt Over Delay In RT-PCR Results

Delhi has been reeling under the devastating second wave of COVID-19 with an alarming surge of infections coupled with the scarcity of resources right from hospital beds and staff to medical oxygen. Due to the overwhelming surge of COVID-19 infections, the diagnostic laboratories have also experienced the pressure of the increased number of RT-PCR testings, thereby delaying the test results and thus delaying the treatment.

The Delhi High Court, hearing suo motu case on COVID-19 management in the national capital, has also discussed the need to bring in faster modes of testing thereby mentioning the Feluda tests and the Ray tests as the people of Delhi have been experiencing delays in receiving test results.

The Delhi High Court asked the ICMR why the COVID detecting tests - FELUDA and RAY - developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have not gained popularity like RT-PCR.

"Why is it Feluda was not picked up as RT-PCR when it is cheaper and faster," the court asked.

To which Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia appearing for ICMR said, "Kit of RTPCR is Rs 100 while Feluda testing kit is Rs 300. It was used in Maharashtra and Kumbh".

The High Court instructed Delhi Government to allow Feluday/Ray Tests for those who can afford, while also directing the ICMR to spread awareness on Feluda/Ray tests.

"Delhi govt can do that whoever can afford can take Feluda if persons are willing to pay," Court said while adding, "Feluda should be propagated. When ICMR has the power to put a seal of approval, it should also have a publicity wing to inform the public. You seem to be lacking in this regard."

In response to the court's statement, Ahluwalia said Feluda Test wasn't approved by ICMR; ICMR merely issued an advisory that Feluda doesn't require a laboratory as the RT-PCR test requires. Ahluwalia further said that the test was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and not ICMR.

The Delhi Government in its earlier hearing had contended that the RT-PCR tests were the gold standard for their precision as compared to the Feluda Tests. However, Amicus Curiae and Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao had then said that not only do both these tests (Feluda and Ray) have efficacy equal to or better than that of RT-PCR, but they were cheaper and gave faster results in less than an hour. Rao added that Ray test is an improved version of Feluda.

What is Feluda/Ray Test

Developed by CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, Feluda Test was introduced in 2020, giving a faster result - in nearly 1.5 hours as compared to the RT-PCR test which takes at least a day for an accurate result. The Feluda test was named after the fictitious detective in novels written by Satyajit Ray. The Feluda test provides quicker results without compromising the accuracy of COVID-19 detection. This form of testing doesn't require a laboratory setting to get results and can be done at home as well. FELUDA test is based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.