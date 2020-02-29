'Why Flag-march Only At Charminar?': Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Hyderabad Police

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned the Hyderabad Police for conducted flag-march "only at Charminar." In a tweet, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian asked why the flag marches by the cops were not conducted in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at a high-tech

“Why only at Charminar, why not in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at Hi-Tech City, maybe in front of a US Software company?," Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, replying to Hyderabad City Police's official twitter handle.

READ| Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech by Gandhis, Owaisis; hearing on April 13

Why only at CHARMINAR ,why not in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at Hi Tec City maybe in front of a US Software company ? https://t.co/PFZBwuZC2g — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 29, 2020

Hyderabad Police on Saturday morning posted a picture of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel staging a flag-march. The city Police were on an alert following the communal violence that gripped the national capital. The flag-march was also conducted on Thursday by the Hyderabad Police.

Hyderabad Protests

Parts of the city on Friday witnessed protests against the Delhi police's alleged complicity in the riots. A protest was also seen outside historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar. After Friday prayers, youth raised slogans against Delhi police. Candlelight protests were organised at Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti, and Yakutpura. Armed with placards, protestors demanded the withdrawal of the CAA, NPR, NRC and raised slogans against Delhi police.

An attempt to organise candlelight protest at Necklace Road abutting the Hussain Sagar lake was thwarted by the Hyderabad Police. A large number of policemen deployed in the area restrained the demonstrators from conducting a candle-light march at Necklace Road and the road was deserted by 9 PM. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to citizens to remain alert and united to see that ''no mischief-maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

READ| Owaisi demands HM Shah act to quell Delhi violence; claims 'Clearly shows govt complicit'

READ| Giriraj Singh won't stay out of communal spat; slams Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Cong & RJD