Why I-T Dept Reached BBC Doorstep: Profit Diversion, Manipulation Allegations Galore

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey of BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s alleged deliberate non-compliance with Transfer Pricing Rules and its alleged vast diversion of profits, according to I-T sources.

Sources said tax authorities conducted a 'survey' and not a search/raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. "Such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid," they added.

The I-T department cited persistent non-compliance by BBC in relation to Transfer Pricing Rules and the diversion of profits. The agency had served several notices to BBC. However, the media house has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has significantly diverted its profits, the I-T department has alleged.

"The key focus of these surveys is to look into the manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages. These surveys have been undertaken due to BBC’s persistent non-compliance of the norms, making it a repeat offender," sources said.

The survey was done in connection with:

Non-compliance under transfer pricing rules.

Persistent and deliberately violating transfer pricing norms; and

Deliberately diverting a significant amount of the profits

Not following an arm’s length arrangement in the case of allocation of profit.

The surprise action began at 11 am with Income Tax officials reaching the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. BBC staffers were asked to keep their mobile phones at a particular spot inside the premises, officials said.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the London-headquartered public broadcaster and its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the I-T Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.