Why Indrani Mukerjea Claims Sheena Bora Is Alive And In Jammu And Kashmir

In a huge twist on Thursday, Indrani Mukerjea in her letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive, sources have said. However, while the claim is clearly sensational, the reason Mukerjea is asking for a search to be conducted for Sheena Bora in Jammu and Kashmir is because of the statement of an inmate whom she came across in prison.

Why Indrani Mukerjea claims Sheena Bora is alive and in J&K

As per sources, in her letter to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea notes that a co-inmate told her in prison that she saw Sheena Bora in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the former INX media executive has urged the investigative agency to look for Sheena Bora in the Union Territory.

The latest claim, which as per sources is hearsay, is the latest on Mukerjea's changing her stance on the matter. Back in January 2020, during her fifth attempt to get bail, Indrani Mukerjea had stated that the prosecution's case against her was "false and baseless". Moreover, she also claimed that she was in possession of 120 documents to prove the same.

"There is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened. There was nobody, so CBI thought let's plant a body," she had argued.

Moreover, after the murder, Indrani Mukerjea had also told everyone that her daughter had moved to the United States for studies. However, in 2015 Police had recovered Sheena Bora's passport from Dehradun.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose of her body, he turned an approver in the case. Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with his then-wife Indrani and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI charge sheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120b (Conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence).