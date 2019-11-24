'Why Is BJP Running Away?': Congress Issues First Response On SC's Maha Order

Congress' official spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the new Maharashtra government, calling it "illegitimate." Surjewala speaking to the media post the SC hearing, accused the BJP of misusing the office of Governor. The Congress leader further claimed that the 'picture will be clear' after the floor test.

He said, "We have requested a immediate and early floor test and requested to hold floor test within two days. The SC has heard the petitions of the three parties and it has issued notices to CM and Dy CM. A letter of support submitted to the governor has also been asked to be submitted by 10.30 AM. We have requested the court to issue orders for a floor test to prove that the government formed by the BJP is illegal."

"The decision on floor test is yet to come. This is an illegitimate government. The floor test will make the picture clear. They have misused the office of governor. The governor has not issued any notice stating that by 30th November, the majority should be proved. Why is the BJP running away from floor test if they have numbers." the Congress spokesperson added.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP "scared" an "opportunist" Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader who has joined hands with the saffron party and acted as "contract killer" of democracy. The Congress leader said, "BJP scared opportunist Ajit Pawar, formed illegal govt by acting as a contract killer for democracy. Devendra Fadnavis promised to put Ajit Pawar in jail but has made him deputy CM now."

Congress Internal Meet Video Surfaces

Amid political chaos in Maharashtra, a video of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel pep-talking his party MLAs had surfaced. In the video, the Congress leader could be heard saying, "As you all know, we have worked hard and have come together. And once again, on November 30, we will emerge victoriously — that's definite and is a surety. However, we have to be united, keep our resolve strong, and not fall weak anywhere. We have to stay together and fight this challenge which has thrown by the BJP. It is a challenge not only by the Governor and the Central government but also by Modi and Shah."

