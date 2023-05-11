Why Is National Technology Day Celebrated? Know This Year's Theme, History Here

National Technology Day, celebrated on 11th May in India, is an event dedicated to celebrating the achievement of tech giants, scientists, researchers, engineers, and trainers in the country. In 1999, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee established National Technology Day to commemorate the Pokhran nuclear test.

The National Technology Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. For 2023, the theme is 'School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'.

National Technology Day: History

The Council for Technology Development declared May 11 as National Technology Day to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test in 1998. This day commemorates the five Pokhran nuclear tests done by the Indian Army in May 1998 to determine the power of the bombs.

Notably, under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran-11) in May 1998. The first Nuclear test was conducted in May 1974. In 1998, India became the world's sixth nuclear test. After the first nuclear testing, code-named 'Smiling Budha' in 1974, India's second nuclear testing Pokhran was thoroughly governed. Notably. former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam spearheaded the Pokhran tests in 1998.

National Technology Day: Theme

The National Technology Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. For 2023, the theme is 'School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'. Last year, National Technology Day was celebrated on the theme 'Integrated approach in Science and Technology for a sustainable future'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 at Pragati Maidan on 11th May 2023 at 10:30 AM. The programme will also mark the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day which will be held from the 11th to the 14th of May.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5800 crore.