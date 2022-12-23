Why Is Notorious Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Called 'The Bikini Killer', 'The Serpent'?

Hours after being released from prison in Kathmandu for a series of murders across Asia in the 1970s, serial killer Charles Sobhraj was deported to France on December 23. The notorious French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage flew to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight and will then leave for Paris.

Sobhraj was freed two days after the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered that he be released and deported to his home country. Nihita Biswas, the Nepali wife of Sobhraj, whom he reportedly married in jail in 2008, was waiting for him at the immigration office but she was not allowed to meet him.

The infamous serial killer had got the nicknames 'The Bikini Killer' and 'The Serpent' during his killing spree in Thailand, Nepal, India, Malaysia, France, Afghanistan, Turkey and Greece.

Why is Charles Sobhraj called 'The Bikini Killer', 'The Serpent'?

Sobhraj is dubbed "The Bikini Killer" for his proclivity to target young ladies, particularly young western backpackers. He got this nickname in Thailand after the body of young woman was found on Pattaya beach in 1975. His course of action was to allure and befriend his victims- mostly Westen backpackers- before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

He is nicknamed 'The Serpent' for his skill at deception and evasion. He has been implicated in over 20 murders and also served 21 years in prison in India for killing an Israeli national and poisoning a French tourist.

Sobhraj was serving a life sentence in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the slaying of his American girlfriend Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 in Nepal. In 2014, he was given a second life sentence for killing Laurent Carriere, a 26-year-old Canadian backpacker.

Republic speaks to Charles Sobhraj's lawyer; says 'no charges against client in France'

Speaking to Republic TV, Sobhraj's lawyer Gopal Siwakoti Chintan said that Sobhraj has flown to France via Qatar. He also asserted that he has no idea of charges against his client in France.

“Even if he has cases against him in France, it is not of our concern. However, according to Charles, he had no cases against him in France," he said.

Image: Republic World