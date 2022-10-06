Last Updated:

Why Is She Protesting Alone?: Taslima Nasreen On Mandana Karimi's Solo Anti-hijab Protest

After Iranian actor-- Mandana Karim staged a lone protest in Mumbai, Taslima Nasreen asked why the actor was not joined by the women from the Muslim community.

Ajay Sharma
Taslima Nasreen

After Iranian actor-- Mandana Karimi staged a lone protest in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai against Hijab, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen asked why the actor was not joined by the women from the Muslim community "who are forced to wear hijab".

Taking to her Twitter, author Taslima Nasreen said, "Iranian actress Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai against the hijab. Why is she alone protesting?" She further questioned why Muslim women from the metropolitan city who are forced to wear hijabs are not joining the Iranian actor in the protest.

Notably, Mandana Karimi shared a video on her now-private Instagram page where she can be seen protesting at Mumbai's Bandstand while raising her voice about the women's rights movement underway in her home country. 

Mandana Karimi holds solo protest amid Iran crisis

A massive outrage has sparked in Iran ever since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed allegedly by Iran’s morality police on September 16.  Notably,  She was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing a headscarf. After her death, people in Iran, including women took to the streets to hold protests over Mahsa Amini's death. The women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen chopping their hair and burning headscarves to showcase opposition after Amini's death. 

Karimi, who hails from Iran, staged a protest in Mumbai and documented the same in a video that she had shared on her now-private Instagram page. The 17-minute video showed her standing alone at the prominent landmark, holding a placard with information about what is happening in Iran. Followed by this, she is even seen interacting with passers-by and students while disseminating about the plight of the people, especially women. 

Mandana captioned the video and wrote, "For Iran, for my mother’s tears, for my brother’s broken face and heart, for sleepless nights, for freedom for life.”

