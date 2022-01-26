Why Is The Tricolour 'unfurled' On Republic Day But 'hoisted' On Independence Day? Read

On Wednesday, the country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day and tricolour flag hoisting, parades, and cultural functions are held across the country. The 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated as India continues to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak and functions at the Red Fort will see a limited number of people.

On Republic Day, people across the country celebrate by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and other establishments with the tricolours. Among other things that are done, include sharing patriotic and heartfelt messages, pictures, videos and songs on social media platforms.

However, there is a difference between hoisting a flag on Independence day and unfurling it on Republic Day. On Independence Day, the Indian tricolour is tied at the bottom of the flag pols and then pulled up for hoisting. Usually, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour. This is done to mark the Independence of the country from the British Rule. On the other hand, during the Republic Day celebrations, the flag is already tied up on the top and is unfurled without pulling it up, which depicts that the country is already independent.

Another crucial difference is that the Prime Minister of India hoists the flag on Independence Day as the head of the Central government. This is done since at the time of Independence, the Constitution of India was not in effect and the President who is the constitutional head did not take office. However, on Republic Day, the President, who is the first citizen of the country, attends the Republic Day official event and unfurls the flag.

One more difference between both days is the location of the events. On Independence Day, the flag hoisting ceremony takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation. Meanwhile, Republic Day is celebrated at Rajpath in the national capital followed by parades, tableau of the states, artillery display, etc and the President's address to the nation.

73rd Republic Day

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 AM instead of the usual 10 AM to provide better visibility. Celebrations of Republic Day began from January 23 - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary to January 30 - Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.