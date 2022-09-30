Why Is 5G Launch An Important Day For India? All You Should Know About The Historic Event

In a major event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 1, is all set to launch 5G services in the country at 10 AM in New Delhi. Along with this, he will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2022, India's largest technology exhibition, in the national capital's Pragati Maidan.

PM Modi's 5G launch will come after India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid. Around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services in the first phase.

Why is this an important day for India?

The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need for an AR device.

In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the PM by appearing on the dais through a hologram.



The Vodafone Idea test case will demonstrate the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro through the creation of a Digital Twin of the tunnel on the dais. The digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real time from a remote location. PM will take a live demo from the dais to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and Artificial Intelligence.

What are the benefits of 5G technology?

5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.

