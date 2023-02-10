Last Updated:

Why ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - SSLV Success Is A Gamechanger?

ISRO considered the SSLV a game-changer as it can be assembled in the quickest possible time on customer's demand, and can transform the Indian space sector.

ISRO's SSLV is a boon to tier-2 industries in the country. The launch of SSLVD2 sets the stage for small and mid-size enterprises in the country to be stakeholders in manufacturing processes. 

SSLV has been designed to attract the emerging small satellite market and provide launch-on-demand services to domestic and foreign customers, making it a game-changer.

SSLV extends the option of multiple satellite mounting for nano, micro, and small satellites. Other features of SSLV include low cost, low turn-around time & minimal launch infrastructure requirements

According to the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Dr Unnikrishna, 'Collaboration with private players can help improve India’s space participation greatly'.

India currently represents a 2 % share of investments made in the space sector. It is expected that by 2030, collaboration with the private sector will result in India taking a 10 per cent share. 

ISRO's SSLV can be assembled within 72 hours by a team of 5-6 people. It can enable a space launch from India every week. It is a rocket that costs at least one-tenth of those currently in use.

