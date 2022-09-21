Why Licorice Is The Perfect Foil For Heroin: 20 Tonne Drug Mix Seized At Mumbai Port

In one of the biggest seizures of drugs, a container with more than 20 tonnes Of Licorice coated with Heroin was seized from Nava Sheva Port, Mumbai. The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday addressed a press conference and also informed of the relevance of Licorice to the drug trade in this case. They spoke about how Licorice is called 'Mulethi' in Hindi and the root's melted black form resembles one of the forms of heroin. It has its own 'overpowering fragrance' which cannot be easily picked up by the sniffer dogs and it will be difficult to figure out whether the root is drug coated. That is why this is one of the preferred roots of smuggling of the narcotics.

This drug bust has prevented the damage which would have destroyed several families, said Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal of Delhi Police.

What is Licorice?

Licorice is a herb that grows in parts of Europe and Asia. The roots contain glycyrrhizin, which treats a variety of illnesses ranging from the common cold to liver disease and can cause side effects when eaten in large amounts. Licorice is also known as "sweet root" as it contains a compound that is about 50 times sweeter than sugar.

What is Licorice used for?

Licorice also offers various potential health benefits and is used in many foods as well. Many of its uses are related to digestive health. The root act as a demulcent, a soothing, coating agent, and as an expectorant, meaning it helps get rid of phlegm. It can be used for a variety of conditions like-- Peptic Ulcers, Eczema, Chronic Bronchitis, Colorectal Cancer, Functional Dyspepsia, Menopause, and Menstrual Symptoms

Licorice in food

Licorice is employed in foods and beverages to flavour broths and foods simmered in soy sauce. It is also utilized in the flavouring of sweets, candies, and tobacco products. The root of the plant can also be dug up, washed, dried, and chewed as a mouth freshener. The unsweetened Licorice is consumed in the form of small black pieces made only from 100% pure licorice extract. In some parts of the world, it is sold as a drink in shops. Licorice flavoured alcohols are also popular.

Side Effects

It is advised that Licorice root supplements are only intended for short-term use as consuming them daily for several weeks or longer can cause severe and potentially life-threatening side effects. The consumption of Licorice will result in an excessive buildup of glycyrrhizinic acid in the body which will trigger an abnormal increase in the stress hormones and can lead to a severe imbalance in the body's fluids.

Fatigue, Headache, Edema (fluid retention and swelling), High blood pressure, Muscle weakness, or cramping are the possible side effects if consumption is overdone. In extreme cases, it can cause licorice poisoning which can lead to kidney failure, paralysis, congestive heart failure, and pulmonary edema. Licorice needs to be avoided by people suffering from hypertension, low potassium, edema, and kidney or liver problems.

