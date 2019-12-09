'Why Not Myanmar, Sri Lanka?: Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Abhishek Opposes CAB & Attacks BJP

Trinamool MP and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, rigidly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 inside the Lok Sabha and called the BJP 'divisive.' Banerjee further asserted that BJP's idea of India is lost in 'mob lynching and communalism.' Opposing the contentious Bill, Banerjee posed three questions on the floor of the Lower House and said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 violates Article 11 and 14 of the Constitution.

He said, "Be it the incumbents or the Opposition, we all have an idea of India in our hearts and minds. But your idea of India is different, and our idea of India is different. Our India believes in love, peace, and harmony; your India is lost in mob lynching and communalism. Our India is inclusive, your idea of India is divisive." Abhishek Banerjee, added, "Swami Vivekananda would be shell shocked if was here seeing this bill as it is against his idea of India. BJP's idea of India is divisive. It will be disastrous if we ignore the words of Mahatma Gandhi and not heed the advice of Sardar Patel."

Further contending the Bill, the Trinamool MP questioned the exclusion of other neighbours like Sri Lanka and Myanmar in the process, over the government's claim that the Bill is on the basis of persecution. He said, "If persecution and genuine concern is a real criterion, then anyone irrespective of religion should be considered for citizenship. How can citizenship be determined on the basis of religion here? If you are considerate towards the majority community here, then why only three countries? There are more countries--Sri Lanka, Myanmar. Myanmar was a part of British India."

"If I ask members of this house, will they be able to produce proper documents? Even if you ask for education certificates, some members of the cabinet won't be able to produce them," the Trinamool MP argued in the Lok Sabha.

What is Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

