Why PM Modi Chose Yeats' The Ten Principal Upanishads For US President Biden

Trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his keen business sense. Knowing the deep admiration that President Joe Biden has for Irish poet William Butler Yeats, the Indian Prime Minister gifted him a copy of the first edition print of The Ten Principal Upanishads, published by Yeats in English in 1937 and co-authored by Shri Purohit Swami.

Joe Biden has often quoted Yeats in his speeches. The Nobel-winning poet was known as much for his deep admiration of India, as being deeply influenced by Indian spirituality.

Yeats' friendship with and affection for Bengali poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore was quite well-known as he helped popularise the latter’s Gitanjali across the western world.

Apart from Yeats’ The Ten Principal Upanishads, PM Modi presented a handcrafted sandalwood box containing a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a diya (oil lamp) to the Bidens.

The Indian Prime Minister also gifted a 7.5-carat diamond to the First Lady. The eco-friendly diamond was presented in a box made of paper pulp, also known as kar-e-kalamdani.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Wednesday (local time) thanked the US President and the First Lady for hosting him at the White House, noting that they had "great conversation on several subjects”.

I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects. pic.twitter.com/AUahgV6ebM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

In return, the Bidens presented multiple gifts to PM Modi, including a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century, a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.

First Lady Jill Biden gifted PM Modi a signed, first-edition copy of Collected Poems of Robert Frost.

The Indian Prime Minister attended a State dinner hosted by the Bidens and is set to address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress later in the day.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister meets US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a luncheon.



