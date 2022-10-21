In conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the NBF National Conclave in Delhi talked about the future of news and nationalism. Elaborating on his understanding of the media, the former Union minister questioned the news industry and Opposition for staying silent on matters that are important for the growth of the country.

Giving his understanding of media, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Let me give you my own understanding of the media. The most glaring example for me is from the Emergency period. The first was when Congress was all-powerful. The most glaring example was Emergency. I was part of the JP movement. Kuldeep Nair, an eminent personality was arrested and there was not even a whisper.”

“Then came the 80s, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The movement was painted in such a way that it changed the politics of the country. You need to project the news as it is. The way BJP was portrayed we all know it. When Vajpayee became Prime Minister for 13 days, he was caricatured badly,” he said, adding, “When great gruesome corruption cases came, except few exceptions, how print media behaved. When we talk about media today, we have to keep this perspective in mind.”

“How much Prime Minister Narendra Modi was victimised. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was subjected to 12-hours of investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), but BJP did not protest, unlike other parties like in the National Herald case. PM Modi was exonerated, but has emerged from it with flying colours,” he added.

‘Is nationalism a dirty word?’ asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Questioning the Opposition parties from the stage of NBF, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “When PFI was banned in a massive move, why there was no clear voice of appreciation from certain columns? Why there was silence?” He further added, “Even during the time of the abolition of Triple Talaq, the Opposition and leading media channels were silent.”

“Is nationalism a dirty word? Why should the idea of a sovereign India become an anathema? If PM Modi is restoring the glory of Mahakal, of Kashi Vishwanath, of Ayodhya, what's to criticise?” he asked.

‘Roads between India & China was never a priority for previous govts’

“Some people have a problem that why PM Narendra Modi wins elections every time. The way Prime Minister has led the country, today in Badrinath he gave an indication to China. The roads between India and China were never a priority for the previous governments,” the former Union Minister said at the NBF National Conclave.

‘For operating in India, tech companies need to follow law’

"As IT minister, I used to get a lot of complaints from mothers that their daughters' morphed images are being circulated on social media. Should we stay silent? Let me commit from my party that we respect freedom of expression,'' he said. “'For operating in India, you need to follow the laws of India. Be it Facebook or WhatsApp, India is a big market and the companies are also doing well because of the technical prowess of Indians,” the former Union minister added.

