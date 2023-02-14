Why Was Viral Hanuman Sticker Removed From HLFT-42 Aircraft? HAL Director Answers

The 14th edition of the Aero India aviation exhibition, Asia's largest air show is currently underway at Bengaluru’s Yelhanka Air Base. The event is a showcase for the latest technologies, products, and services in the aerospace and defense industries and is attended by aerospace and defense companies, government agencies, and military representatives from around the world. Regarded as one of India’s premier defence and aviation companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) showcased a supersonic aircraft HLFT-42 (Hindustan Lead Fighter Trainer) at the event.

#AeroIndia2023 | Bajrang Bali Hanuman's image on tail of HAL's HLFT-42 at Aero India 2023 pic.twitter.com/93SOKGsDJT — Republic (@republic) February 13, 2023

The aircraft quickly garnered much attention from the attendees as well as the media due to a sticker of Lord Hanuman at its tail with the caption, 'The storm is coming’. However, the sticker has since been removed. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Chief Managing Director of HAL Dr. DK Singh said, "We had put Lord Hanuman's picture to show the power of the aircraft, but after an internal discussion, we decided not to have it so we removed it.”

How is HLFT-42 an asset for India?

HLFT-42 is a lightweight multirole fighter aircraft developed by HAL. It is a derivative of the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and is designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The HLFT-42 is equipped with advanced avionics and weapon systems and is capable of performing air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

According to HAL officials, the aircraft is designed to train young fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. Furthermore, its lightweight and compact design makes it highly maneuverable and agile, making it an ideal platform for close air support and tactical reconnaissance missions.

The HLFT-42 is expected to be an important asset for the Indian military, as it will provide the IAF and the Indian Navy with a capable and versatile fighter aircraft that can be used in a wide range of scenarios, including air defense, air superiority, and strike operations. The development of the HLFT-42 is a significant step in the indigenous development of military aircraft in India and demonstrates the country's commitment to strengthening its aerospace and defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, the exhibitor of the HLFT-42 stated that HAL is yet to name the aircraft. "We are yet to give it a name. But what we are definitely saying is the storm is coming in every which way,” the exhibitor said. Multiple helicopters and fighter jets, mostly developed domestically, are displayed to the public at Aero India 2023.