Why West Bengal BJP Is 'not Shocked' At Shocking Rat Video From Mamata Govt Hospital

Minutes after an alarming video of a rat nibbling at a patient at a West Bengal government hospital went viral, Priyanka Tibrewal, vice president of the BJP's youth wing in the state, opined that it was “no shock.”

"Very terrible, but nothing is shocking to us because, as you can see in the schools, there is a mid-day meal programme for kids, where we can see that the food is being served to the kids while lizards and snakes are present. Here, anything is possible,” Tibrewal said.

“The government in West Bengal has failed in every department, be it health, education or agriculture. There is complete lack of governance in the state and if you question the government they will have no answers as there is corruption. The funds given to the state government are being misutilised. They are least bothered about the public of West Bengal,” she added.

Rat incident days after Ghulam Nabi Azad praised the state's healthcare

It is interesting to note that the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, has regularly talked up the healthcare system of West Bengal, claiming that the state's social schemes were beyond compare. Just days before the rat video, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has also praised CM Mamata for providing good healthcare infrastructure and services to the people.

“I spoke to some doctors and they said that in Kolkata, the healthcare infrastructure and services are very good. I appreciate and congratulate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the traffic system for this, ” Azad said.

“Kolkata is also the cleanest and the most disciplined city,” the Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had added. The rat video from Malda, however, puts a cloud over any such claims.