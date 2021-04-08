'Why Women Commissions Not In Priority List?' NCW Chief Questions Maha, Rajasthan Govts

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has lashed out at the Rajasthan and Maharashtra state governments for not having a women commission in the state. The NCW chief Rekha Sharma is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan with cases of crime against women on the rise in the state. Slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra state government, Rekha Sharma said that the absence of a women commission in these states show 'how serious are the state governments on the issues of women'. Rekha Sharma on her Twitter wrote:

Recently, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma held a meeting with Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP) M L Lather, and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including the status of pending complaints.

'1900 pending complaints with the women commission'

The NCW chief said there are 1,900 pending complaints with the commission and the state police failed to respond to requests for the action report. Lack of a state women commission despite reminders was also a cause of concern for NCW chief who has sought a meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot regarding it.

After the meeting with Rajasthan DGP, Rekha Sharma was quoted by ANI saying, "The police work when a crime happens but prevention of such crimes is the responsibility of the state government. I believe the state government is lacking in doing so. My office is trying to make an appointment with the chief minister to discuss the concerns about such incidents."

On the non-formation of a women commission in Rajasthan for the last two and half years, Sharma said that if the government is serious about crimes against women, then why did they not form a women commission before. ''I do not say that there will be any magic by the formation of a commission, but people will get a platform and we will not have to come here,'' the NCW chief said.

Talking about Maharashtra, Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur is the current Minister of Women and Child Development Department. Yashomati is a member of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Indian National Congress (INC). She represents the Teosa Assembly Constituency.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)