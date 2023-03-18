Widespread Rains And Thunderstorms Are On The Cards Over These Places, Check Here

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD's) Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday night, predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city on Saturday, March 18. “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

The weather department further said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in various areas. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Karur, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Sivagangai districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the next three hours," the statement read further.

Notably, a western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and an induced cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch.

According to reports, widespread rains and thunderstorms are on the cards over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Marathawada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Further, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana might receive isolated heavy falls.

Parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, North and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated rainfall with a chance of lightning.

Hailstorm recorded in parts of Rajasthan

According to a Met office spokesperson, Light to moderate rain and hailstorms with gusty winds were recorded in some parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Reports suggested that Shahpura in Jaipur recorded 44 mm rainfall while Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received 24 mm till 8.30 am. Paota and Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 22 mm and 16 mm rainfall, respectively, Buhana in Jhunjhunu recorded 10 mm and Viratnagar in Jaipur 7 mm during the same period. Nagaur tehsil recorded 7 mm rainfall and Chomu, Kotputli, Jamwaramgarh and Bari Sadri in Chittorgarh received 5 mm each.

"The induced circulation system is still active over the state due to the effect of a western disturbance. There is a strong possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Friday as well," Meteorological Centre (Jaipur) Director Radheshyam Sharma said as quoted by PTI.

He further added that another fresh western disturbance will be effective over the state from Sunday and its effect will bring thunderstorms, rain, strong winds and hailstorms in some parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.