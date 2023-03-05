Pulwama Martyrs' Widows Insulted By Gehlot Government Seek Permission To End Own Lives

Widows of three CRPF jawans who were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack have been insulted by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, while they were staging a dharna at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur. The wives of three martyrs have accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling the promises made to them. The three widows also sought permission from the Rajasthan Governor for euthanasia (to end their own lives).

Martyr's wife cry of apathy by Gehlot govt

Republic TV on Sunday, March 5, accessed the shocking visuals of wives of Pulwama martyrs being dragged and pulled by the Rajasthan government police officials.

Speaking to Republic TV, 23-year-old Manju Lamba, the wife of martyr Rohitash Lamba, wiped her tears while asserting, "The government doesn’t listen to us, instead uses police to disperse us. We (three wives of Pulwama martyrs) went to express our despair to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but he never paid heed to our demands. Why doesn't he have time to listen to us? Police officials behaved atrociously and we are not even given basic respect."

She further added, "We are ready to end our lives. This is not the first time we are facing this disrespect." Notably, the wives of Pulwama martyrs were insulted by Rajasthan cops for seeking compensation from the Chief Minister.

According to sources, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena would be staging a protest in Jaipur demanding justice for the martyrs' families in Rajasthan.

The wives of Pulwama martyrs earlier visited the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to end their own lives.