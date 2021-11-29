Days after receiving the posthumously awarded Vir Chakra for her late husband Havildar K Palani, P Vanathi Devi on Sunday expressed her pride for her husband. Vanathi Devi whose husband was killed during the Chinese attack in June 2020 spoke to ANI and said about her late husband.

"I am very proud of him, but at the time I am sad that my husband is not with me. My husband wanted that his son should also join the Indian Army. I am making all the efforts to fulfil his dream. My son is undergoing Silambam and Karate training. If my son wants to join the Indian Army then I will do whatever it takes to fulfil his dream", she said.

Earlier on November 23, P Vanathi Devi received the prestigious Vir Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. A resident of Kazhukoorani and a postgraduate in Commerce, she was also given a government job in September last year and currently works as a junior assistant in the Revenue department in Ramanathapuram.

Who was Havildar K Palani?

Havildar K Palani, a resident of Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district came from a very poor family and later joined the military after completing his schooling. He joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and later graduated in history.

Palani who was said to be an expert in the operation of military tanks was a part of Patrol 16 Bihar when he was given the task of establishing an observation post at Galwan Valley near Ladakh. It was during that time when he was killed in the Chinese attack at the easter Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, at the age of 40.

Saluting his brave spirit, the union government said that "Palani fought valiantly with the enemies despite being outnumbered and encircled." Meanwhile, Palani along with Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Naik Deepak Singh, and Sepoy Gurtej Singh received their Vir Chakra awards posthumously for their courageous actions against the savage attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year. Their wives accepted the medals for these brave soldiers.



Image: ANI/Twitter/@RashtrapatiBhavan