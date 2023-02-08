'Wild Allegations': Union Min Pralhad Joshi Slams JD(S) Over Corruption Charges

The tussle between Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Janata Dal (Secular) intensified on Tuesday with the regional party levelling graft corruption allegations against the former. In a press conference, JD(S) MLC SL Bhojegowda accused Pralhad Joshi’s office of receiving bribes from two doctors, one from Kerala and another from Karnataka to secure positions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Medical Council (NMC). Hitting back at JD(S), Pralhad Joshi said that the allegations are 'baseless' and he will contemplate filing a defamation case for tarnishing his name.

Pralhad Joshi rubbishes the allegations

Refuting the allegations, the Union Minister said, "Wild allegations and heights of misleading the Public! First of all, this letter is marked to a Doctor and I am certainly not a Doctor. There is no such employee in my office. If you are so confident, why have you blurred the name and content of this letter?”

Joshi further hit back at JD(S) and said, “This type of wild and baseless allegations will be dealt with seriously. I will contemplate filing a defamation case for tarnishing my name."

pic.twitter.com/NekgeRVbGJ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 7, 2023

— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 7, 2023

Joshi also added the original copy of the letter that was addressed by then Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to Dr BD Pandey, former Municipal Councillor of New Delhi. In the letter, the minister acknowledged that he received the curriculum vitae of a doctor who was being recommended for appointment as a member of the National Medical Commission. However, it is pertinent to note that the document has no mention of Joshi or any staff of his office.

Levelling serious charges of corruption, JD(S) MLC SL Bhojegowda alleged, "A total of Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to a particular bank account twice and there is a need for a high-level probe to know what was the connection between money transfers, the recommendation letter, and who got the money. Joshi should reveal from whom the money was taken and the purpose for which the money was deposited. The money has gone directly to his office." Gowda claimed they have several documents related to alleged irregularities that will be released soon.

Joshi and Kumaraswamy have been at odds after the Union Minister ridiculed the latter’s ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ and took a dig at former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family for pursuing dynastic politics.

This comes after Kumaraswamy sparked a row on Sunday, February 5 as he alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is conspiring to make Pralhad Joshi the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the assembly polls along with eight deputies. He further attacked the minister stating that he lacked culture and divides society as he hailed from a community that desecrated the Sringeri temple. Notably, Joshi is currently Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment.

Kumaraswamy claims RSS conspiring to make Pralhad Joshi Karnataka CM

Stoking a row, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy stated, "A conspiracy in the RSS is underway to make Pralhad Joshi the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the Assembly polls. Joshi does not belong to a culture that is most prominent in southern Karnataka". He went on to advise other communities not to fall prey to the conspiracy of the BJP and RSS which would divide the State.

"The reason for that is that he doesn't represent the south Indian Brahmin traditions. There are two to three kinds of Brahmins. He (Joshi) hails from the Peshwa community that destroyed the idol at Sringeri mutt and belongs to the group that killed Mahatma Gandhi. He is not a Brahmin of the old Karnataka region. The RSS has already decided to make him the next CM. That is why he has started attacking us. He hails from the Peshwa community of Maharashtra. They are cultureless and do not need culture. The Deshastha Brahmin community was unlike the Brahmin communities of the old Karnataka region who believed in the principle of Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu. This community only wants to divide the nation, and indulge in conspiratorial politics. I request Veerashaivas, Vokkaligas, OBCs and Dalits not to fall for the ploy of the BJP and the RSS. They will divide the state by making someone like him CM. Under him, there will be eight Deputy CMs".