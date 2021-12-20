Assam: 30-year Old Man Attacked By Wild Elephant In Dhubri, Admitted To Hospital | WATCH

In the Tamarhat region of Assam's Dhubri district, a wild elephant was seen chasing and attacking a 30-year-old man on December 18. The incident was discovered when a video possibly recorded in a phone camera was resurfaced on the internet. According to the forest officers, the severely injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the wild elephant was driven into the woods.

In the video, it can be seen that the man was running for his life from the giant beast which was chasing him at his own pace. At the moment when the person tripped on the ground, the Assam elephant got the opportunity to grab him and further attack him with the trunk. At the end of the short video footage, the elephant was seen dragging him across the field.

#WATCH | A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant at a village in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam on December 18



"The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area," a forest officer said pic.twitter.com/YsRvZAUe1h — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

71 elephants were killed in Assam this year

Meanwhile, human and elephant confrontation has increased in Assam, which has India's second-largest elephant population. As per PTI, the woods in which these large beasts used to roam are becoming divided as farms and tea plantations are built. Train accidents, electrocution, intoxication, 'accidental' fatalities such as falling into pits, and even lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 71 elephants this year, while violence between elephants and humans has taken the lives of 61 people.

As competition for the availability of land became more intense over the previous 10 years, 812 humans and 900 elephants were slaughtered. Man has extended his borders, driven by a mix of population growth and poverty, while animals have seen their forests decrease. Assam is home to roughly 5,700 elephants, next only to Karnataka's population of around 6,000.

The deaths of four elephants in less than a month due to speeding trains have prompted both the state government and railway administration to take action. Further, poisoning and purposeful electrocution of wild elephants are indications of local people's dissatisfaction with agricultural or home damage in settlements outside the forest.

Solar-powered barricades have been installed at critical sites to prevent damage to human life and property by wild elephants, according to Minister for Environment and forests Parimal Suklabaidya, and anti-depredation teams have been formed in all conflict-prone forest divisions of the state.

(Image: Twitter/@ANI)